James Fisher Subsea Excavation designs Twin T8000 for large diameter trenching

Equipment & Technology

//

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has developed what it claims is the world’s most powerful M/CFE tool capable of trenching large diameter pipelines in a single pass.

The Twin T8000 was developed to support SapuraKencana Mexicana’s trenching requirements. The offshore construction company needed more than 14km of a 36in pipeline with concrete coating to be trenched one metre on top of the pipe.

The tool was developed utilising JFSE’s patented T8000 technology which has been responsible for the successful completion of hundreds of subsea excavation projects worldwide over the past 19 years. JFSE engineers created a solution which combined power with precision controllability by bringing two units together and developing the existing technology further.

The Twin T8000 has a total maximum output of 16,000 litres per second and had to achieve 0mm + 300mm accuracy of trench on this project. There were 15 crossings to negotiate.

Tomas Valdes Aldama, technical engineer at SapuraKencana Mexicana, said:

“Due to there being a tight window, we required this pipeline to be trenched in a single pass. The results from the Twin T8000’s inaugural project have been great and it is certainly a technology we will consider utilising again in the future.”

The Twin T8000 equipment spread was mobilised on board the offshore supply vessel, Ocean Carrier, in the Gulf of Mexico as part of SapuraKencana Mexicana’s contract for the procurement and construction of a sour gas pipeline for Pemex covering five fields.

More articles from this category

More news

Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive to retire at end of year Company News //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation designs Twin T8000 for large diameter trenching Equipment & Technology //

SeaBird wins 2D seismic work in Caribbean Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Magseis reports strongest quarter in its history Company News //

Japanese shipping company MOL to invest in Seajacks Company News //

ROV company completes first overseas contracts Company News //

iSURVEY secures rig positioning and surveying contract with Shell Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Creditors show support for Vallianz Company News //

Ezion Holdings takes steps to reduce expenditure Company News //

Siem Offshore seeking bondholder support Company News //

McDermott acquires Ceona Amazon Vessel & ROV News //

Boa banks US$16 million Company News //

Pharos Offshore adds TROV to fleet Vessel & ROV News //

Fugro Discovery to undertake seeps survey offshore Kenya Projects and Operations //