Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive to retire at end of year

Company News

//

Aberdeen Harbour Board has announced the planned retirement of Colin Parker, chief executive, who will step down at the end of 2017.

Having joined the harbour team more than 29 years ago, Mr Parker (59) took on the top role at the harbour in May 2006 and has since overseen a number of significant projects, including the development of Torry Marine Base and the planning of the harbour expansion into Nigg Bay, which gained full approval in December 2016.

He said: “It has been my privilege to hold the role of chief executive at Aberdeen Harbour for the last 11 years. As I draw closer to my planned retirement at the end of this year, I can appreciate the many positive changes during my three decades at the port.

"The current harbour is now transformed with modern facilities available to our loyal customer base, drawn from a wide variety of sectors.

"Much of my time as chief executive has been involved in progressing the harbour expansion project from concept to reality. The construction phase is about to commence and my successor will have a great opportunity to ensure both the port and the region fully benefit from the game-changing infrastructure that will be delivered in 2020”.

He added: “I’ve found it very rewarding to have worked with extremely professional, supportive and forward thinking Board Members, Directors and Staff throughout my employment at the port. We are Britain’s oldest continuous business with a solid strategy in place for our future. I am certain the harbour will continue to thrive and provide a significant contribution to the local and regional economy.

Alistair Mackenzie, chairman of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: "As a Trust Port, our purpose is to improve our business and the facilities we provide for the benefit of our users and future generations. The legacy that Colin will leave is in no doubt. His tireless work on the planning of the expansion project at Nigg Bay alone represents an incredible contribution to our future and that of Aberdeen as a whole. The process of finding and appointing the Colin’s successor is already underway to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.”

More articles from this category

More news

Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive to retire at end of year Company News //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation designs Twin T8000 for large diameter trenching Equipment & Technology //

SeaBird wins 2D seismic work in Caribbean Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Magseis reports strongest quarter in its history Company News //

Japanese shipping company MOL to invest in Seajacks Company News //

ROV company completes first overseas contracts Company News //

iSURVEY secures rig positioning and surveying contract with Shell Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Creditors show support for Vallianz Company News //

Ezion Holdings takes steps to reduce expenditure Company News //

Siem Offshore seeking bondholder support Company News //

McDermott acquires Ceona Amazon Vessel & ROV News //

Boa banks US$16 million Company News //

Pharos Offshore adds TROV to fleet Vessel & ROV News //

Fugro Discovery to undertake seeps survey offshore Kenya Projects and Operations //