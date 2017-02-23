iSURVEY secures rig positioning and surveying contract with Shell

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

iSURVEY has secured a non exclusive call-off contract with Shell UK Ltd, Shell NAM, Norske Shell and Shell E&P Ireland for the provision of rig positioning and surveying services.

With an effective date of 1 January 2017, the three year contract, which has the option of up to two, one year extensions, will see iSURVEY provide non exclusive rig and surface positioning services, subsurface positioning and dimensional control and platform surveys to Shell’s mobile offshore drilling units.

Andrew McMurtrie, managing director of iSURVEY Offshore Limited said: “This is a significant win for iSURVEY in what has been a challenging time for the entire market.

“We look forward to supporting Shell’s operations, and intend to use this positive development as a springboard for growth throughout 2017 and beyond.”

More articles from this category

More news

ROV company completes first overseas contracts Company News //

iSURVEY secures rig positioning and surveying contract with Shell Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott acquires Ceona Amazon Vessel & ROV News //

Boa banks US$16 million Company News //

Pharos Offshore adds TROV to fleet Vessel & ROV News //

Fugro Discovery to undertake seeps survey offshore Kenya Projects and Operations //

Work starts on Deep Installer Vessel & ROV News //

Statoil places contracts for quartet of ERRVs Vessel & ROV News //

Incat Crowther-designed DSV delivered to Oceanica Vessel & ROV News //

Polarcus has weaker fourth quarter but strengthens backlog Company News //

ELA Offshore introduces new accommodation container Equipment & Technology //

VBMS awarded contract for cable lay project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad bags contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extension Company News //