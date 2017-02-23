ROV company completes first overseas contracts

Company News

//

UK-based start-up Rovco has taken its firsts steps into international waters and made significant progress towards growing its global footprint following the completion of two subsea survey contracts in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.



The contract awards saw Rovco perform advanced subsea survey work in Fiji and Oman, utilising its SubAtlantic Mojave, Seaeye Falcon and VideoRay Pro 4 ROVs.



Launched in September, the company has also been awarded its first ROV consultancy project with one of the UK's leading engineering solutions providers and recently employed two new ROV pilots. It is now looking to appoint a chief technology officer as it continues to grow its UKCS position and gear up for further overseas expansion.



Currently tendering for work in the Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and across the UK and Europe, Rovco is poised for further success both at home and further afield.



Rovco chief executive and founder, Brian Allen commented: “It has been an incredible first few months in business. We have far exceeded our initial sales predictions and we are currently preparing for a number of projects that are due to start in March.

“Looking ahead, we aim to form strategic partnerships with local companies across the globe in a bid to increase trade opportunities, exporting our skills and expertise to overseas markets. We are in a strong position to support both existing and new clients, delivering cost-effective engineering methods for even the most complex projects across the globe.”



With an expanding fleet of ROVs, sized from micro to large inspection vehicles, Rovco says it has the resources required to provide inshore/offshore services and inspections anywhere in the world.

