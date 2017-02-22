Fugro Discovery to undertake seeps survey offshore Kenya

Fugro Discovery to undertake seeps survey offshore KenyaProjects and Operations // February 22, 2017
Fugro has been awarded a contract by Shell/BG Kenya for the execution of a seabed survey to detect natural leakages of hydrocarbons. The seeps survey complements a seismic exploration programme that was completed recently offshore Kenya.
Undertaking a four-week campaign of multibeam data acquisition and precise sampling, Fugro will mobilise its specialised survey vessel, Fugro Discovery, to Kenya in March. Seabed sampling will be carried out using a drop corer and multibeam data will be acquired with the latest deepwater high resolution multibeam echo sounder, installed in a newly designed gondola on the vessel hull.
Peter Boon, Regional Business Development Manager for Fugro in Africa comments, “Seeps surveys are an important part of Fugro’s site characterisation services and we’re very pleased to reintroduce the Fugro Discovery to African waters, where she will demonstrate the excellent value they represent when exploration budgets are limited. These important seabed surveys support the decision making process for drilling operations, especially in frontier regions like East Africa.”
More articles from this category