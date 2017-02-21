Incat Crowther-designed DSV delivered to Oceanica

Incat Crowther has announced the delivery of Oceanicasub V, the second of a pair of 43m monohull dive support vessels (DSVs) constructed by Arpoador Shipyard in Guaruja’, Brazil. The vessels are owned and operated by Oceanica of Rio de Janeiro for charter by the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

The RINA-classed vessel is efficiently equipped for a crew complement of 36 and features a wide array of dive support equipment including deck crane, ROV A-frame, dive bell A-frame, hyperbaric chamber, HIPAP, rescue/workboat with associated davit, and all necessary dive operations related spaces and equipment.

Crew accommodation and operational spaces are finished to a high standard and the layout of machinery and open deck spaces are well thought out to provide safe operations. As a result, the vessels are exceeding expectations of both operator and charterer.

Four Cummins QSK-19, 660 bhp main engines, coupled to Hamilton HM 521 waterjets through ZF 2000 gearboxes, provide propulsion power to the vessel. The waterjet propulsion has been selected to reduce diver risk. Electrical power is provided by three Cummins QSM 11, 300 ekW gensets plus one Cummins 6BT5.9, 92 ekW emergency genset. Three Thrustmaster 150kw tunnel thrusters provide maneuvering and station keeping power.

Class 2 dynamic positioning is provided via a Kongsberg system and a quartet of Intermarine fin stabilizers are provided to reduce vessel motions and enhance crew comfort.

