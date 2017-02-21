Statoil places contracts for quartet of ERRVs

Statoil places contracts for quartet of ERRVsVessel & ROV News // February 21, 2017
Statoil has awarded Simon Møkster Shipping contracts for three emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) and has awarded Havila Shipping a contract for one ERRV.
The contacts have a total value, included options, of NKr 2.7 billion. The vessels will be part of Statoil’s area-wide emergency response on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).
“Statoil has an extensive emergency preparedness system on the NCS, and through the contracts we have secured four vessels that are tailored to our waters. I look forward to continuing our long-standing and good partnership with Simon Møkster Shipping and Havila Shipping,” said Philippe F Mathieu, Statoil’s senior vice president for joint operations support.
The contracts will run for seven years, with five one-year extension options, and each follows on from an existing contract for the vessels.
The three vessels from Simon Møkster Shipping are Stril Poseidon, Stril Merkur and Stril Herkules. Havila Shipping has been awarded a contract for Havila Troll.
Stril Poseidon’s contract takes effect in July 2018 when its existing contract expires; Stril Merkur’s contract takes effect in December 2018; Stril Herkules’ contract takes effect in December 2018; Havila Troll’s contract takes effect in November 2017.
More articles from this category