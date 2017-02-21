Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Work starts on Deep Installer

    Vessel & ROV News // February 21, 2017

    Ultra Deep Solutions has held a steel cutting ceremony for its newbuild Deep Installer. 

    "Deep Installer is our biggest project to date in our company's short history. Our growth is continuing in the right direction and this vessel positions us very well for strategic locations in the world. Our delivery is the fourth quarter of 2018, which is perfectly timed," said the company's CEO, Shel Hutton.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers