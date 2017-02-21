Work starts on Deep Installer

Ultra Deep Solutions has held a steel cutting ceremony for its newbuild Deep Installer.

"Deep Installer is our biggest project to date in our company's short history. Our growth is continuing in the right direction and this vessel positions us very well for strategic locations in the world. Our delivery is the fourth quarter of 2018, which is perfectly timed," said the company's CEO, Shel Hutton.

