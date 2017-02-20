Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extension

Company News

//

Emas Offshore says it has asked its lenders to grant it an extension to finalise agreements with the. The company has asked for an extra 60 days from 10 February 2017.

Referring to an announcement released by the company dated 13 December 2016, in which the company said it had signed a term sheet with all its financial lenders to refinance its financial obligations over a period of five years from 12 December 2016, Emas Offshore said it was still in the process of negotiating and finalising the agreements and needed more time to do so.

More articles from this category

More news

ELA Offshore introduces new accommodation container Equipment & Technology //

VBMS awarded contract for cable lay project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad bags contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extension Company News //

Eidesvik CFO resigns Company News //

Hornbeck Offshore makes another loss - needs to refinance Company News //

Ocean Yield subsidiary takes charter on Lewek Connector Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New training facility opens on east coast of UK Training //

Subsea 7 completes fleet investment programme Vessel & ROV News //

Oceaneering to provide ROV/survey services for Maersk newbuilds Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad confirms sale of Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Norwegian firm builds and successfully tests subsea robots Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //