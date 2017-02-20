Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extension

Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extensionCompany News // February 20, 2017
Emas Offshore says it has asked its lenders to grant it an extension to finalise agreements with the. The company has asked for an extra 60 days from 10 February 2017.
Referring to an announcement released by the company dated 13 December 2016, in which the company said it had signed a term sheet with all its financial lenders to refinance its financial obligations over a period of five years from 12 December 2016, Emas Offshore said it was still in the process of negotiating and finalising the agreements and needed more time to do so.
