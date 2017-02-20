Solstad bags contract with Allseas

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with Allseas for the subsea construction vessel Normand Poseidon.

The contract will commence on 1 March 2017 and has a duration of three years firm plus two yearly options.

More articles from this category

More news

ELA Offshore introduces new accommodation container Equipment & Technology //

VBMS awarded contract for cable lay project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad bags contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extension Company News //

Eidesvik CFO resigns Company News //

Hornbeck Offshore makes another loss - needs to refinance Company News //

Ocean Yield subsidiary takes charter on Lewek Connector Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New training facility opens on east coast of UK Training //

Subsea 7 completes fleet investment programme Vessel & ROV News //

Oceaneering to provide ROV/survey services for Maersk newbuilds Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad confirms sale of Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Norwegian firm builds and successfully tests subsea robots Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //