Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Solstad bags contract with Allseas

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 20, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with Allseas for the subsea construction vessel Normand Poseidon.

    The contract will commence on 1 March 2017 and has a duration of three years firm plus two yearly options.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers