Solstad bags contract with Allseas

Solstad bags contract with AllseasContracts, Tenders and Rates
// February 20, 2017
Solstad Offshore has entered into a contract with Allseas for the subsea construction vessel Normand Poseidon.
The contract will commence on 1 March 2017 and has a duration of three years firm plus two yearly options.
