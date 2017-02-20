VBMS awarded contract for cable lay project

VBMS awarded contract for cable lay projectContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 20, 2017
VBMS, a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis Westminster, has been awarded a contract for the inter-array cabling on the Hohe See offshore windfarm in Germany.
Boskalis said the value of the contract awarded to VBMS is approximately €80 million. It was awarded by EnBW Hohe See GmbH & Co KG.
The contract includes the supply, installation and burial, plus termination and testing, of 79 33kV inter-array cables.
Project execution will commence in 2017 with cable installation activity scheduled for 2018 and 2019.
The Hohe See offshore windfarm is situated approximately 90km north of the island of Borkum in the German sector of the North Sea.
