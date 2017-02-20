VBMS awarded contract for cable lay project

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//



VBMS, a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis Westminster, has been awarded a contract for the inter-array cabling on the Hohe See offshore windfarm in Germany.

Boskalis said the value of the contract awarded to VBMS is approximately €80 million. It was awarded by EnBW Hohe See GmbH & Co KG.

The contract includes the supply, installation and burial, plus termination and testing, of 79 33kV inter-array cables.

Project execution will commence in 2017 with cable installation activity scheduled for 2018 and 2019.

The Hohe See offshore windfarm is situated approximately 90km north of the island of Borkum in the German sector of the North Sea.

More articles from this category

More news

ELA Offshore introduces new accommodation container Equipment & Technology //

VBMS awarded contract for cable lay project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad bags contract with Allseas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Emas Offshore asks lenders for 60 day extension Company News //

Eidesvik CFO resigns Company News //

Hornbeck Offshore makes another loss - needs to refinance Company News //

Ocean Yield subsidiary takes charter on Lewek Connector Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New training facility opens on east coast of UK Training //

Subsea 7 completes fleet investment programme Vessel & ROV News //

Oceaneering to provide ROV/survey services for Maersk newbuilds Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad confirms sale of Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Norwegian firm builds and successfully tests subsea robots Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //