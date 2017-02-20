ELA Offshore introduces new accommodation container

Equipment & Technology

//

ELA Container Offshore has developed a new offshore container, a 10m x 3m wide, high-cube accommodation container with interior hallway and two cabins.

The first 24 containers of this new type have already been built at the company's premises in Haren, Germany.

ELA Offshore delivered all of the required containers from scratch in three months from project kick-off, including design and development up to turnkey delivery for an offshore converter station in the German North Sea.

The new units accord with the of DNVGL-ST-E273 'Portable Offshore Units,' April 2016 and ST-E272 '2.7-2 Offshore Service Modules' Section 3, February 2016. In addition the containers correspond to HSE.

All containers have fire detectors, fire extinguishers and emergency escape ways and can be connected to the platform's firefighting system.

