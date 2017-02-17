Oceaneering to provide ROV/survey services for Maersk newbuilds

Oceaneering to provide ROV/survey services for Maersk newbuildsContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 17, 2017
Oceaneering International has entered into a long-term agreement with Mærsk Supply Service to provide eight work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), survey and associated services, including subsea tooling, engineering, communication and data solutions, to support Mærsk’s global operations.
The ROVs will be installed on six Mærsk newbuild vessels, comprising two Stingray-class subsea vessels and four Starfish-class anchor handlers, which are scheduled for delivery through 2017.
Oceaneering already provides ROVs, survey and associated services on a number of other Mærsk vessels.
