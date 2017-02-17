Subsea 7 completes fleet investment programme

Vessel & ROV News

//

Subsea 7 has taken delivery of Seven Arctic and Seven Kestrel, completing a substantial investment programme that has added six newbuild vessels to its fleet since 2014.

Seven Arctic is a heavy construction flex-lay vessel designed to meet the demands of deep water and harsh environments. Capable of working at depths of 3,000m, the vessel features a 1,000 tonne offshore crane and a 600 tonne top tension (tiltable) lay system.

Seven Kestrel is a dive support vessel certified by DNV-GL, encompassing an 18-man twin-bell saturation diving system rated to 300m water depth.

These vessels were designed by Subsea 7 engineers in collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea and Wärtsilä Ship Design, Norway.

Subsea 7 said Seven Arctic "delivers an important step change in our subsea construction capability, particularly in ultra-deep water fields which pose increasingly technical challenges."

Both vessels will now transit to the North Sea for further crew familiarisation before commencing operations in the spring.

More articles from this category

More news

Eidesvik CFO resigns Company News //

Hornbeck Offshore makes another loss - needs to refinance Company News //

Ocean Yield subsidiary takes charter on Lewek Connector Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New training facility opens on east coast of UK Training //

Subsea 7 completes fleet investment programme Vessel & ROV News //

Oceaneering to provide ROV/survey services for Maersk newbuilds Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad confirms sale of Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Norwegian firm builds and successfully tests subsea robots Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Subsea secures Australian FLNG deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bourbon bags Total Gabon pipelay deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Rod Larson to succeed Kevin McEvoy ay Oceaneering Company News //

Wärtsilä to maximise availability of PGS seismic fleet Equipment & Technology //