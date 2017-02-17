New training facility opens on east coast of UK

Training

A new training facility, equipped with simulators from Kongsberg Maritime, is about to open at Modal Training in Immingham in the northeast of the UK.

Modal Training claims to be the first independent training organisation in the UK to offer such a comprehensive a range of integrated Kongsberg ship, offshore vessel, engine and control room, HV, DP, radar and VTS simulators.

Powered by Kongsberg’s latest K-Sim full picture technology, they will allow training to be provided on all vessel types from offshore vessels, tugs and tankers, to deepsea vessels and cruise liners.

In pride of place is a Class A full bridge K-Sim offshore vessel simulator, with a fore and aft bridge, DP2 dynamic positioning with K-Pos interface, and anchor handling. It is one of just three in the world to be configured in this way for offshore training. Others are located in Norway and Singapore.

In addition to meeting the training needs of individuals and businesses in the Humber estuary, it is expected that the new facilities will attract learners from throughout the UK and around the world.

"As well as being Europe’s fourth largest trading estuary and the UK’s largest and busiest multi-purpose ports complex, the Humber is home to the UK’s rapidly developing wind energy sector," said the company. "Our aim is to meet the training needs of the many global businesses which are establishing themselves around the Humber, as well as providing a new and valuable opportunity for individuals and existing businesses to train locally.

“We are also keen to play our part in addressing the anticipated shortfall in qualified British seafarers which is expected to grow to more than 4000 in the next seven years – as recently predicted by the The UK Seafarer Projections Report.”

When the accreditation process for the new facility is complete, the new Kongsberg simulation suite will be used to deliver a wide range of courses including: Bridge Resource and Team Management; Dynamic Positioning (DP); ECDIS; Navigation and Radar (NARS); Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS); Human Element, Leadership & Management (HELM); High Voltage (HV); Engine Room; and Vessel Traffic Service (VTS).

In the meantime, it can be hired either for bespoke training or process development work.

Modal Training is funded by the Grimsby Institute Group, supported through the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership by a Local Growth Deal grant of £2 million.

