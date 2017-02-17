Ocean Yield subsidiary takes charter on Lewek Connector

Ocean Yield subsidiary takes charter on Lewek ConnectorContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 17, 2017
Referring to a stock exchange release regarding termination of a bareboat charter for Lewek Connector and a potential new short-term contract for the vessel to a company related to Ezra Holdings Ltd, Ocean Yield says Connector 1 AS (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ocean Yield) has entered into a contract for the vessel for a period of four months at a rate of US$40,000 per day.
Ocean Yield also said it "will continue to participate in discussions regarding a financial restructuring of Emas Chiyoda Subsea."
