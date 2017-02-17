Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

    Eidesvik CFO resigns

    Company News // February 17, 2017

    Svein Ove Enerstvedt has notified Eidesvik Offshore of his resignation from his position as CFO at the company.

    Eidesvik said Mr Enerstvedt will continue to serve in the position until further notice.

