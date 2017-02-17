Eidesvik CFO resigns Company News
// February 17, 2017
Svein Ove Enerstvedt has notified Eidesvik Offshore of his resignation from his position as CFO at the company.
Eidesvik said Mr Enerstvedt will continue to serve in the position until further notice.
