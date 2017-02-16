Bourbon bags Total Gabon pipelay deal

Bourbon bags Total Gabon pipelay dealContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 16, 2017
Bourbon has been awarded a pipelay contract awarded by Total Gabon for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 25km of 6in rigid pipeline. The contract is part of the Hylia water injection project and will use Zap-Lok technology.
Bourbon is subcontracting key suppliers, mainly Cortez Subsea, for pipelay equipment and Wood Group for the pipeline design and pipelay engineering. Operations are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2017 using an MPSV from the Bourbon Evolution 800 series.
Bourbon will also provide ROV and supply services and will also support survey and air diving operations for spool and riser installation.
