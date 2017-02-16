Bourbon bags Total Gabon pipelay deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Bourbon has been awarded a pipelay contract awarded by Total Gabon for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 25km of 6in rigid pipeline. The contract is part of the Hylia water injection project and will use Zap-Lok technology.

Bourbon is subcontracting key suppliers, mainly Cortez Subsea, for pipelay equipment and Wood Group for the pipeline design and pipelay engineering. Operations are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2017 using an MPSV from the Bourbon Evolution 800 series.

Bourbon will also provide ROV and supply services and will also support survey and air diving operations for spool and riser installation.

More articles from this category

More news

Solstad confirms sale of Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Norwegian firm builds and successfully tests subsea robots Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Subsea secures Australian FLNG deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bourbon bags Total Gabon pipelay deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Rod Larson to succeed Kevin McEvoy ay Oceaneering Company News //

Wärtsilä to maximise availability of PGS seismic fleet Equipment & Technology //

Fugro acquires Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Winding up application filed against Emas AMC unit Company News //

Safeway makes first transfer with Seagull gangway Equipment & Technology //

Vallianz posts a profit in most recent quarter Company News //

Modus unveils hybrid unmanned survey and inspection capability Equipment & Technology //

Ocean Yield cancels Lewek Connector charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nautilus completes deal, changes name Company News //