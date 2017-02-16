Offshore Shipping Online

    DOF Subsea secures Australian FLNG deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 16, 2017

    DOF Subsea Australia Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract by Technip Oceania Pty Ltd, part of TechnipFMC in Australia, for the provision of MSV Geoholm for the Prelude FLNG project, which is operated by Shell Australia.

    Geoholm will be required to provide ROV and light construction support services to TechnipFMC in Australia for the installation of the water intake riser for the FLNG project.

