    Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 16, 2017

    Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised an option in a contract with Prosafe for the accommodation unit Safe Boreas.

    Safe Boreas is providing accommodation services on Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now contarcted through 27 March 2017.

    Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the contrcat for Safe Boreas via weekly options.

