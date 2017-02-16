Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised an option in a contract with Prosafe for the accommodation unit Safe Boreas.

Safe Boreas is providing accommodation services on Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now contarcted through 27 March 2017.

Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the contrcat for Safe Boreas via weekly options.

