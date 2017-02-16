Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol deal

Prosafe gets another extension to Repsol dealContracts, Tenders and Rates
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK Limited) has exercised an option in a contract with Prosafe for the accommodation unit Safe Boreas.
Safe Boreas is providing accommodation services on Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea is now contarcted through 27 March 2017.
Repsol Sinopec has the ability to extend the contrcat for Safe Boreas via weekly options.
