    Solstad confirms sale of Rem Etive

    Vessel & ROV News // February 16, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Fugro to sell the subsea construction vessel Rem Etive.
     
    The sale will be effective upon the completion of an existing contract, and delivery to new owners will take place during Qthe second quarter of 2017.
     
    The sale will give a booked profit of NK18 million and a net cash effect of approximately NKr50 million after repayment of the vessel debt.

