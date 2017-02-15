Fugro acquires Rem Etive

Vessel & ROV News

//

Fugro has secured its continued utilisation of the IMR vessel REM Etive and has finalised a purchase agreement at conditions significantly more beneficial than a renewed charter agreement, with owner Solstad.

The move supports a portfolio of IMR contracts being executed by Fugro in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to strengthen the company’s position in relation to future subsea inspection business in the area.

REM Etive has been operating in Southeast Asian waters for Fugro under a charter agreement since 2007 and is mobilised with a comprehensive range of Fugro equipment for specialised subsea inspection and field support projects. Retaining the benefits of the vessel’s assured performance and notable versatility will result in seamless project execution and provide the continuity that is essential in operational management.

