Wärtsilä to maximise availability of PGS seismic fleet

Wärtsilä and PGS Geophysical have signed a service agreement that makes Wärtsilä the preferred service supplier for engines and other Wärtsilä equipment.

According to the agreement, Wärtsilä will take care of the maintenance of engines and propulsion systems on board PGS's fleet of eight seismic vessels, securing maximum uptime as well as safe and economic operations.

The three-year-agreement includes an option for two extra years. In the first phase of the contract Wärtsilä will optimise the operations and maintenance of the Wärtsilä engines and propulsion systems installed on board PGS's vessels. This allows PGS to optimise its operational costs over the lifecycle of the vessels.

Four of the PGS vessels are also connected to Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance solution (CBM). The CBM balances safe operations with optimum engine performance and extended times between overhauls. Automatic transfer of data from the installations to the CBM centre enables online monitoring and troubleshooting of the engines on board. Wärtsilä analyses the data and provides advice on the optimisation of operating parameters as well as preventive maintenance recommendations.

In the second phase of the contract Wärtsilä and PGS will identify how PGS can utilise Wärtsilä's digital solutions to further secure maritime uptime and minimise risk and costs.

