Rod Larson to succeed Kevin McEvoy ay Oceaneering

Oceaneering International says Rod Larson, who currently serves as Oceaneering’s President, has been designated to succeed Kevin McEvoy as Chief Executive Officer following Oceaneering’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2017.

John R Huff, nonexecutive Chairman of Oceaneering, said: “After 38 years of dedicated service to Oceaneering in numerous positions, Kevin has led the company with skill and integrity, continuing to drive safety and positioning us for growth and change. The board and all of Oceaneering are proud of the accomplishments Kevin has achieved during his tenure.”

Mr McEvoy said: “I am very pleased to turn over the CEO role to Rod. He is a proven leader who has the experience and track record of delivering results. I know we can count on Rod’s direction, supported by a strong management team, to maintain focus and momentum on Oceaneering’s strategy of providing services and products that facilitate deepwater exploration and production.”

Mr Larson has served as President since February 2015 and is expected to continue in that role as CEO. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from May 2012 to February 2015. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mr Larson was with Baker Hughes Incorporated for more than 20 years.

