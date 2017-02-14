Modus unveils hybrid unmanned survey and inspection capability

Equipment & Technology

//

Modus Seabed Intervention has completed system integration and trialling of a hybrid unmanned underwater vehicles.

The company claims that the Modus hybrid is one of the first Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) to feature the capabilities and characteristics of a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).

Working in partnership with Saab Dynamics for over three years, Modus has developed the Saab Sabretooth specification for greater endurance and speed, and is also developing advanced sensor payload packages and operating methodologies.

Having completed a programme of integration tests and trialling both in Sweden and in the UK, the company is preparing the advanced spread for its first commercial deployment. The system will be used in survey and inspection projects in the oil and gas, interconnector and offshore renewables sectors to support pre-engineering, construction support and life-of-field condition monitoring requirements. The company is also working on a number of applications in the oceanographic and defence sectors.

The vehicle can be operated fully autonomously or as a tethered ROV, offering flexibility and cost benefits.

Whilst conventional AUVs are designed to remain in motion, the hybrid AUV has a thruster pattern that enables it to hover and operate with 6 degrees of freedom, providing a highly differentiated capability for inspection and light intervention applications.

Modus has provided the vehicle with increased thrust to support high speed survey, as well as additional batteries for extended autonomous endurance.

The first vehicle is depth rated to 1,200m, which can be upgraded to 3,000m to meet project-specific applications.

Modus has also developed two deployment and recovery systems: a floating dock for surface deployment and recovery, and a subsea garage allowing for a full de-coupling from the support vessel and for the vehicle to navigate autonomously in and out of the garage on the seabed.

The hybrid can can carry a range of equipment, including a suite of sensors including the latest Edgetech 2205 combined triple frequency sidescan sonar, co-located bathymetry and sub-bottom profiler; HD video and stills cameras, IXBlue Phins3 INS, RDI workhorse DVL and 3D imaging sonars.

Additional equipment available for integration includes R2 Sonic 2024 MBES, Cathodic Protection (CP) probes, magnetometer, cable tracking and laser scanning systems.

