Safeway makes first transfer with Seagull gangway

Equipment & Technology

//

Early February 2017 saw Safeway BV conduct the first transfer of personnel using its Seagull motion-compensated gangway for the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industries. The transfer was made from Assodivers’ vessel Aethra to Total E&P Nederland BV’s platform L7C.

Total’s logistics manager, Mr Huib Giesberts was present during the first transfer and said he was “impressed” with the system.

Safeway said Total E&P Nederland BV is looking at the use of gangways to access manned and unmanned platforms.

Aethra is certified as a ‘special purpose ship’ (SPS) and is a dynamic positioning class 2 construction support vessel. It was fitted with the Seagull earlier this year. The vessel has accommodation for 87 people and can host up to 50 technicians as ‘industrial personnel’ (IPs) or ‘special persons’ under IMO rules and regulations.

Seagull is approved by Bureau Veritas and will remain on Aethra for the time being. Safeway plans to offer gangways for purchase and rental.

More articles from this category

More news

Rod Larson to succeed Kevin McEvoy ay Oceaneering Company News //

Wärtsilä to maximise availability of PGS seismic fleet Equipment & Technology //

Fugro acquires Rem Etive Vessel & ROV News //

Winding up application filed against Emas AMC unit Company News //

Safeway makes first transfer with Seagull gangway Equipment & Technology //

Vallianz posts a profit in most recent quarter Company News //

Modus unveils hybrid unmanned survey and inspection capability Equipment & Technology //

Ocean Yield cancels Lewek Connector charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nautilus completes deal, changes name Company News //

Peterson partners with Port Cameron to develop port and supply base in Gulf of Mexico Company News //

DOF bags LOA for operations in Atlantic region Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA welcomes extra 60 days for Jones Act comment Organisations and Associations //

Havila secures seven year deal for Havila Troll Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering to test ROV concept for Statoil Vessel & ROV News //