Safeway makes first transfer with Seagull gangway

Safeway makes first transfer with Seagull gangwayEquipment & Technology // February 14, 2017
Early February 2017 saw Safeway BV conduct the first transfer of personnel using its Seagull motion-compensated gangway for the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industries. The transfer was made from Assodivers’ vessel Aethra to Total E&P Nederland BV’s platform L7C.
Total’s logistics manager, Mr Huib Giesberts was present during the first transfer and said he was “impressed” with the system.
Safeway said Total E&P Nederland BV is looking at the use of gangways to access manned and unmanned platforms.
Aethra is certified as a ‘special purpose ship’ (SPS) and is a dynamic positioning class 2 construction support vessel. It was fitted with the Seagull earlier this year. The vessel has accommodation for 87 people and can host up to 50 technicians as ‘industrial personnel’ (IPs) or ‘special persons’ under IMO rules and regulations.
Seagull is approved by Bureau Veritas and will remain on Aethra for the time being. Safeway plans to offer gangways for purchase and rental.
More articles from this category