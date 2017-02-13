Havila secures seven year deal for Havila Troll

Statoil has awarded Havila Shipping a contract for the RRV Havila Troll for a firm period of seven years, and five optional periods, each of one year.

The contract is in direct continuation of an existing contract that ends in November 2017.

