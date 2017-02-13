Havila secures seven year deal for Havila Troll

Havila secures seven year deal for Havila TrollContracts, Tenders and Rates
// February 13, 2017
Statoil has awarded Havila Shipping a contract for the RRV Havila Troll for a firm period of seven years, and five optional periods, each of one year.
The contract is in direct continuation of an existing contract that ends in November 2017.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // February 13, 2017Company News // February 13, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 13, 2017Organisations and Associations // February 13, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 13, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 10, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 10, 2017Company News // February 10, 2017Legislation and Procedures // February 10, 2017Training // February 10, 2017Equipment & Technology // February 10, 2017Company News // February 10, 2017Company News // February 9, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 9, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 9, 2017