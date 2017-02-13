Offshore Shipping Online

    DOF bags LOA for operations in Atlantic region

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 13, 2017

    DOF Subsea has received a letter of agreement for one of its subsea vessels from an unnamed oil major for operations in the Atlantic region.

    The duration of the contract is in excess of 12 months and commences in the first quarter of 2017.

