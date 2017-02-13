DOF bags LOA for operations in Atlantic region Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// February 13, 2017
DOF Subsea has received a letter of agreement for one of its subsea vessels from an unnamed oil major for operations in the Atlantic region.
The duration of the contract is in excess of 12 months and commences in the first quarter of 2017.
