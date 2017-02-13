Peterson partners with Port Cameron to develop port and supply base in Gulf of Mexico

Peterson has signed a teaming partnership agreement with Port Cameron LLC to develop a port and supply base facility in the Gulf of Mexico.

Peterson will provide logistics consultancy services to support the planning and initial development of Port Cameron, a 500-acre deepwater staging port situated in Cameron, Louisiana.

Under the agreement, Peterson will have the option to lease up to 1.2 million square feet of space in Port Cameron Logistic Center and will also serve as port manager. In this role, Peterson will provide operational support and port management, including supporting Port Cameron with strategic development.

Erwin Kooij, CEO, Peterson Offshore Group, said: "This agreement demonstrates Peterson’s commitment to working with key partners to extend our operations in the region and we look forward to supporting Port Cameron to develop a state-of-the-art port to serve industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

“As well as international best practice, we bring a solid understanding of processes and systems to optimize port and supply base operations; essential at a time when the industry is looking to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

“Being involved from start-up gives us the opportunity to share our learning and experience gained over many years of managing port and supply base operations."

Bud Viator, Chairman of Port Cameron Executive Committee, added: “We are very excited about this new partnership and believe it will be mutually beneficial to both parties. Peterson’s knowledge of integrated logistics services for the energy industry will lend itself to Port Cameron establishing itself as a premiere shore based intermodal port.”

“Port Cameron presents energy operators and service companies in the Gulf with a tremendous opportunity to position their business in a premier deepwater oil and gas port, centrally located to conveniently serve offshore installations in the region,” said Ted Falgout, Executive Director for Port Cameron.

