Nautilus completes deal, changes name

Nautilus completes deal, changes nameCompany News
// February 13, 2017
Nautilus Marine Services, formerly Global Energy Development, has completed the acquisiiton of a number of subsea vessels.
The acquisitions were effected via the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of certain vessel-owning companies. All of the vessels - believed to have been ownd previusly by Cal Dive - are now at the company's facility in Louisiana.
Following approval from shareholders, the company has changed its name to Nautilus Marine Services.
