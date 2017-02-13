Offshore Shipping Online

    Nautilus completes deal, changes name

    Company News // February 13, 2017

    Nautilus Marine Services, formerly Global Energy Development, has completed the acquisiiton of a number of subsea vessels.

    The acquisitions were effected via the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of certain vessel-owning companies. All of the vessels - believed to have been ownd previusly by Cal Dive - are now at the company's facility in Louisiana.

    Following approval from shareholders,  the company has changed its name to Nautilus Marine Services.

