Bourbon's 2016 revenues exceed US$1 billion but down by a quarter

Bourbon Offshore has welcomed the recent increase in the oil price but says it will be some time before the effects of that increase benefit the offshore vessel market.

“The rise in oil prices and production limitation agreements are expected to have a favourable effect on oil companies' investments. However, the anticipated effect on offshore activity will be delayed in time, as new investments recovered initially in onshore operations," said Jacques de Chateauvieux, Chairman and CEO of Bourbon Corporation.

“In this context, Bourbon is strengthening the diversification of its service offerings and building on its network of local partners across the world. Our teams are working on innovative solutions to meet the expectations of our customers, who are changing the way they operate to adapt to an oil price under US$60."

Bourbon's adjusted revenues reached €1.1 billion in 2016, a decline of 23.3 per cent compared with 2015.

The decline was limited to 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter compared with previous quarter; adjusted revenues amounted to €244.4 million.

Bourbon said it has maintained an active stacking policy and, as of the end of 2016, it had 104 vessels stacked, excluding crewboats.

