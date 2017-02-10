Polarcus awarded 4D project offshore West Africa

Equipment & Technology

//

Polarcus Limited has received a letter of award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa.

The project is due to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately one month.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering to test ROV concept for Statoil Vessel & ROV News //

SD Standard Drilling takes delivery of Solstad ships Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe completes reorganisation and makes appointments Company News //

Bureau Veritas releases new rules for diving systems Legislation and Procedures //

Guidance Marine collaborates with Indian company on position reference sensor training Training //

Polarcus awarded 4D project offshore West Africa Equipment & Technology //

Tidewater's shareholders likely to suffer if restructuring completed Company News //

Polarcus secures contract extending South American campaign Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF gains access to subsea vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Public consultation begins on Brent decommissioning programme News //

Maersk Supply Service plunges to massive loss Company News //

DeepOcean completes 3D laser survey Equipment & Technology //

MMT bags Medgas deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //