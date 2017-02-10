Polarcus awarded 4D project offshore West Africa

Polarcus awarded 4D project offshore West AfricaEquipment & Technology
// February 10, 2017
Polarcus Limited has received a letter of award for a 4D marine seismic acquisition project offshore West Africa.
The project is due to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately one month.
