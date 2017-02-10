Guidance Marine collaborates with Indian company on position reference sensor training

Training

//

Guidance Marine and AS Moloobhoys Pvt Ltd have entered into cooperation for position reference sensor training.

AS Moloobhoys Pvt Ltd currently offers certified Furuno ECDIS training to the marine industry at a facility in Mumbai India.

In association with Guidance Marine, AS Moloobhoy will now offer position reference sensor training which includes Guidance Marine’s Artemis position reference sensors.

The Moloobhoy’s facility is equipped with the Artemis Mk5 system and also the recently introduced Artemis Mk6 system.

"The availability of Guidance Marine’s Artemis hardware and latest Dashboard Software, when combined with a syllabus and material endorsed by the Original Manufacturer, provides students with a unique opportunity that is not available in any other training facility," said Guidance Marine.

