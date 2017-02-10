Prosafe completes reorganisation and makes appointments

Prosafe completes reorganisation and makes appointmentsCompany News // February 10, 2017
Prosafe says it has completed a reorganisation and made changes to its management team.
Jesper Kragh Andresen has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Stig H Christiansen as Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Prosafe Management AS. Georgina Georgiou will continue as General Manager of the parent company Prosafe SE.
Robin Laird has been appointed Deputy CFO at Prosafe Offshore Limited; Eirik Fjelde has been appointed Chief Information Officer at Prosafe AS. Ian Young continues as Chief Operations Officer and Ryan Stewart continues as
Chief Commercial Officer.
"The company has been through a fundamental financial restructuring and has implemented substantial efficiency measures and cost reductions during the past year. Further cost measures are being implemented during 2017. Prosafe will now focus even more toward the external market and on improving the supply side of the industry," said Glen Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE.
"The new management structure with Jesper and Stig sharing responsibilities and reporting to the board will create a complementary team with increased capacity to enable the company to best achieve the ambitious plans for the next few years. The new management team balances both continuity and renewal," said Mr Rødland.
The new organisation will be effective 1 March 2017.
More articles from this category