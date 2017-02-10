SD Standard Drilling takes delivery of Solstad ships

Vessel & ROV News

//

SD Standard Drilling has confirmed that it has taken delivery of three large PSVs from Volstad. The consideration for the deal was US$40 million.

Following the acquisition SD Standard Drilling owns three large-size PSVs and has invested in an additional 13 mid-size PSVs, bringing the total fleet of partly and/or fully owned vessels up to 16.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering to test ROV concept for Statoil Vessel & ROV News //

SD Standard Drilling takes delivery of Solstad ships Vessel & ROV News //

Prosafe completes reorganisation and makes appointments Company News //

Bureau Veritas releases new rules for diving systems Legislation and Procedures //

Guidance Marine collaborates with Indian company on position reference sensor training Training //

Polarcus awarded 4D project offshore West Africa Equipment & Technology //

Tidewater's shareholders likely to suffer if restructuring completed Company News //

Polarcus secures contract extending South American campaign Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF gains access to subsea vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Public consultation begins on Brent decommissioning programme News //

Maersk Supply Service plunges to massive loss Company News //

DeepOcean completes 3D laser survey Equipment & Technology //

MMT bags Medgas deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //