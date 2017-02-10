Offshore Shipping Online

    SD Standard Drilling takes delivery of Solstad ships

    Vessel & ROV News // February 10, 2017

    SD Standard Drilling has confirmed that it has taken delivery of three large PSVs from Volstad. The consideration for the deal was US$40 million.

    Following the acquisition SD Standard Drilling owns three large-size PSVs and has invested in an additional 13 mid-size PSVs, bringing the total fleet of partly and/or fully owned vessels up to 16.

