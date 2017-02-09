DOF gains access to subsea vessels

Vessel & ROV News

//

A Norwegian limited company has signed an agreement with Olympic Shipping regarding the acquisition of two subsea vessels, Olympic Commander and Olympic Hera.

DOF has entered into a management agreement with the new owner for management and operation of the two vessels, and has an option to purchase the vessels at a price corresponding to the outstanding debt or approximately 50-60 per cent of the historical build costs.

The subsea vessel Olympic Commander will be renamed Skandi Darwin, and will be used by DOF on the Shell Prelude IMR contract in the Asia Pacific region.

Olympic Hera is an anchor handling/construction vessel, and will be renamed Skandi Hera.

In a statement, DOF's CEO Mons Aase said: "The agreement reflects the challenging market conditions, but we see it as a vote of confidence in our global organization to be asked to manage and operate these vessels.

"Skandi Hera is a strategically important addition to our fleet. She can serve both as an AHTS vessel and a subsea vessel, and since most of our similar vessels are on long term contracts in Brazil, she will give us good exposure to

the same markets in other regions. Skandi Darwin is a perfect vessel for the Shell Prelude contract in the Asia

Pacific region."

More articles from this category

More news

Tidewater's shareholders likely to suffer if restructuring completed Company News //

Polarcus secures contract extending South American campaign Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF gains access to subsea vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Public consultation begins on Brent decommissioning programme News //

Maersk Supply Service plunges to massive loss Company News //

DeepOcean completes 3D laser survey Equipment & Technology //

MMT bags Medgas deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SeaOwls and Ulstein unveil innovative jack-up Vessel & ROV News //

DOF wins long-term IMR deal in Asia Pacific region Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New Global Managing Director at OSM Company News //

Ezra Holdings facing winding up order Company News //

Petrofac secures BP maintenance contract Company News //

DOF secures contracts in Egypt Company News //