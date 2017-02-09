Polarcus secures contract extending South American campaign

Polarcus secures contract extending South American campaignContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 9, 2017
Referring to an earlier annoucement in which it announced an award for a 3D marine seismic project in South America, Polarcus says it has now secured a contract for an extension of that project.
The first phase was successfully completed in August 2016. The second phase is scheduled to commence in March 2017 and will be acquired over three months, extending the regional campaign into the third quarter of 2017, with an option for further expansion of the survey area.
