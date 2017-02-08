Offshore Shipping Online

    MMT bags Medgas deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 8, 2017

    MMT has entered into a contract with Medgaz in Spain for inspection of the offshore pipeline between Algeria and Spain.

    The project will be performed within a joint venture agreement between MMT and Reach Subsea, utilizing the vessel Edda Fonn.

    The pipeline transports gas from Algeria to Spain and crosses the Mediterranean. The inspection work will be performed in February 2017.

