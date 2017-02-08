MMT bags Medgas deal

MMT bags Medgas dealContracts, Tenders and Rates
// February 8, 2017
MMT has entered into a contract with Medgaz in Spain for inspection of the offshore pipeline between Algeria and Spain.
The project will be performed within a joint venture agreement between MMT and Reach Subsea, utilizing the vessel Edda Fonn.
The pipeline transports gas from Algeria to Spain and crosses the Mediterranean. The inspection work will be performed in February 2017.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // February 9, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 9, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 9, 2017News // February 9, 2017Company News // February 9, 2017Equipment & Technology // February 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 8, 2017Vessel & ROV News // February 8, 2017News // February 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 7, 2017Company News // February 7, 2017Company News // February 7, 2017Company News // February 6, 2017Company News // February 6, 2017News // February 6, 2017