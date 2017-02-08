DeepOcean completes 3D laser survey

ADUS DeepOcean, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group Holding BV (DeepOcean), has completed what it describes as a "groundbreaking" 3D laser survey offshore Ghana.

"The recent climate in the oil and gas industry has sharpened the need for cost effective and innovative approaches to many operations offshore, and this has included many ‘routine’ survey and inspection related tasks," said the company.

ADUS DeepOcean and DeepOcean Ghana completed the 3D laser survey off the West Coast of Africa for Tullow Oil, the first extensive commercial survey of its kind, heralding a new era of high resolution, cost effective data acquisition subsea.

The survey operations covered 12 drill centre locations and a total of 27 metrologies in water depths between 800m and 1,800m, setting new bench marks for high resolution contextual 3D survey whilst proving alternative and rapid ‘contactless’ solution to conventional metrology surveys.

The dynamic laser survey solution, from a moving ROV, comprised a deep rated 2G Robotics ULS 500 Pro Laser and Sonardyne’s SPRINT INS system. The performance of the systems outweighed expectations with accuracies approaching 1cm in dynamic operation.

The accurate 3D ‘point clouds’ resulting from the survey, coupled with innovative modelling techniques developed in house, are providing DeepoOcean engineers with valuable quantitative and contextual information to better inform IMR tasks, and undertake metrology, thereby increasing efficiency for the client.

"The detail achieved by ADUS DeepOcean’s recent dynamic subsea laser surveys has far exceeded expectation. The data and images gathered have proved very valuable in increasing our understanding of the dynamics of the subsea assets, enabling more informed decision making," said Hugues Villedey, Subsea Projects Manager at Tullow Ghana Limited.

The success of these recent survey operations has led to a further three-year contract for DeepOcean Ghana Ltd.

