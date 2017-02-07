New Global Managing Director at OSM

Company News

//

OSM Maritime Group has appointed a new Global Managing Director, Bjoern Sprotte.

Mr Sprotte will be responsible for all technical management and services worldwide, working out of OSM’s Singapore office. He will focus on expanding and innovating the company’s range of services and thereby supporting the core business of OSM’s customers as a competent, reliable and transparent partner at all times.

Mr Sprotte has extensive international experience within the shipping industry and served as CEO Maritime Services at Rickmers Group after holding various positions in commercial and technical management. Holding a degree in navigation and maritime transport, he originally pursued a nautical career at sea and later attended postgraduate studies for his Master of Business Consulting. Prior to joining OSM, Sprotte was part of the leadership team at Carnival Maritime.

