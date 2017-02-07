DOF wins long-term IMR deal in Asia Pacific region

DOF wins long-term IMR deal in Asia Pacific regionContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 7, 2017
DOF Subsea has been awarded a thee-year IMR frame agreement with one of the major oil and gas companies in the Asia Pacicic region.
DOF Subsea has recently secured a safety case for Geoholm, and the vessel will be available in the Asia Pacific region from the beginning of the second quarter of 2017.
In a statement, CEO Mons S Aase said, "I am very pleased with the performance of the team in Perth. We continue to win strategically important contracts in the region, and we have laid a solid foundation for continued growth and initiative in the region. Including Geoholm, we will have five advanced subsea vessels in the region, with an average age of six years. Our subsea fleet in the Asia Pacific region is well diversified and well suited for projects within all our operating segments: IMR, survey, diving, mooring and construction".
