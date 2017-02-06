DOF secures contracts in Egypt

DOF has been awarded two contracts with a 'large international contractor' in Egypt for the vessels Skandi Saigon and Skandi Sotra.

Both contracts have a duration of 75 days firm + 30 days options with start up in February. Skandi Sotra is a PSV, MT 6000 and Skandi Saigon an AHTS, Vard AH08 design.

