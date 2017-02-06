Petrofac secures BP maintenance contract

Petrofac is set to build on its provision of maintenance services for BP, following the award of a three-year extension to its existing contract in the North Sea.

The contract, worth in the region of US$25 million, was awarded following a competitive tender process. Under the agreement, Petrofac will continue to provide campaign maintenance and isolation valve sourcing scopes on BP’s North Sea assets, many of which the company has supported since 2009.





