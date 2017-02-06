Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Petrofac secures BP maintenance contract

    Company News // February 6, 2017

    Petrofac is set to build on its provision of maintenance services for BP, following the award of a three-year extension to its existing contract in the North Sea.

    The contract, worth in the region of US$25 million, was awarded following a competitive tender process. Under the agreement, Petrofac will continue to provide campaign maintenance and isolation valve sourcing scopes on BP’s North Sea assets, many of which the company has supported since 2009. 


     

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers