MMA Offshore confirms delivery of IMR vessels

Vessel & ROV News

//

MMA Offshore has confirmed that MMA Prestige and MMA Pinnacle have been delivered and have commenced their first scopes of work.

Both vessels have been configured for saturation diving operations, with the modifications and mobilisations successfully completed in Singapore and Batam and with the integration engineering solutions provided in-house.

Last year the company said MMA Pinnacle and MMA Prestige would be "tendered into a number of potential work scopes" and described them as "high quality, high specification vessels targeting the global inspection, maintenance and repair market which is seeing ongoing demand, albeit at depressed charter rates."

More articles from this category

More news

AIS contracted by DeepOcean for offshore wind training Training //

Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field development Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pioner reactivated for Statoil project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMA Offshore confirms delivery of IMR vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Ezra Holdings facing going concern issue unless restructuring can be agreed News //

ROV services provider M² Subsea invests Company News //

Reach Subsea secures new deal for Edda Fonn Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream welcomes pipe storage deal at Swedish port News //

New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Vessel & ROV News //

Island Venture delivered at last Vessel & ROV News //

All Offshore completes first year of DPDeskTime data Equipment & Technology //

Norskan Offshore bags new contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore extends charter for Bibby Topaz Contracts, Tenders and Rates //