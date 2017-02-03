Offshore Shipping Online

    MMA Offshore confirms delivery of IMR vessels

    Vessel & ROV News // February 3, 2017

    MMA Offshore has confirmed that MMA Prestige and MMA Pinnacle have been delivered and have commenced their first scopes of work.

    Both vessels have been configured for saturation diving operations, with the modifications and mobilisations successfully completed in Singapore and Batam and with the integration engineering solutions provided in-house.

    Last year the company said MMA Pinnacle and MMA Prestige would be "tendered into a number of potential work scopes" and described them as "high quality, high specification vessels targeting the global inspection, maintenance and repair market which is seeing ongoing demand, albeit at depressed charter rates."

