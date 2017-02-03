Pioner reactivated for Statoil project

Pioner reactivated for Statoil projectContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 3, 2017
Industry souyrces report that Simon Møkster Shipping will be reactivating PSV Stril Pioner from layup in Norway after the vessel was awarded a six-month plus options contract with Statoil.
The VS 4403 LNG vessel has been idle since completing its most recent fixture in the North Sea spot market in September 2016.
Another Møkster PSV, Stril Orion, has also recently had its charter extended with Aker BP for three more months. There are numerous further options available which could see the vessel stay with Aker BP until 2019.
