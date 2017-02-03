Pioner reactivated for Statoil project

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Industry souyrces report that Simon Møkster Shipping will be reactivating PSV Stril Pioner from layup in Norway after the vessel was awarded a six-month plus options contract with Statoil.

The VS 4403 LNG vessel has been idle since completing its most recent fixture in the North Sea spot market in September 2016.

Another Møkster PSV, Stril Orion, has also recently had its charter extended with Aker BP for three more months. There are numerous further options available which could see the vessel stay with Aker BP until 2019.

More articles from this category

More news

AIS contracted by DeepOcean for offshore wind training Training //

Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field development Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pioner reactivated for Statoil project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMA Offshore confirms delivery of IMR vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Ezra Holdings facing going concern issue unless restructuring can be agreed News //

ROV services provider M² Subsea invests Company News //

Reach Subsea secures new deal for Edda Fonn Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream welcomes pipe storage deal at Swedish port News //

New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Vessel & ROV News //

Island Venture delivered at last Vessel & ROV News //

All Offshore completes first year of DPDeskTime data Equipment & Technology //

Norskan Offshore bags new contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore extends charter for Bibby Topaz Contracts, Tenders and Rates //