Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field development

Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field developmentContracts, Tenders and Rates // February 3, 2017
International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a contract to provide integrated logistics for Ithaca Energy UK Limited.
The contract, Peterson’s first with Ithaca, will be in support of the Harrier field development, which is part of the Ithaca operated Greater Stella Area, located in the heart of the Central Graben area of the Central North Sea.
Set to commence in the second quarter of 2017, and expected to last around six months, the contract will be managed and serviced out of Peterson’s quayside and warehouse facilities in Aberdeen.
