Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field development

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 3, 2017

    International energy logistics provider Peterson has been awarded a contract to provide integrated logistics for Ithaca Energy UK Limited. 

    The contract, Peterson’s first with Ithaca, will be in support of the Harrier field development, which is part of the Ithaca operated Greater Stella Area, located in the heart of the Central Graben area of the Central North Sea.

    Set to commence in the second quarter of 2017, and expected to last around six months, the contract will be managed and serviced out of Peterson’s quayside and warehouse facilities in Aberdeen.

     

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers