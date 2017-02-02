New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard

Vessel & ROV News

//

On 30 January 2017, the naming ceremony took place for a new icebreaking platform supply vessel (PSV) commissioned by SCF Group. The vessel was named after Gennadiy Nevelskoy.

Gennadiy Nevelskoy, which has a deadweight 3,000 tonnes, will have St Petersburg as its home port and will be registered under the Russian flag. The vessel is the first of four vessels commissioned by SCF Group, the other three being icebreaking standby vessels that have a smaller deadweight (2,000 tonnes) but also offer enhanced functionality and a higher accommodation capacity.

All the four vessels are being built at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard. Arctech has overall responsibility of the design, hull assembly, outfitting, testing and commissioning of the ships.

The vessels will be used for the year-round delivery of supplies and consumables to offshore platforms, and for performing standby duties.

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, which is providing technical supervision during the construction of all four vessels, has assigned the ice class Icebreaker 6 to the new icebreaking PSV.

More articles from this category

More news

AIS contracted by DeepOcean for offshore wind training Training //

Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field development Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pioner reactivated for Statoil project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMA Offshore confirms delivery of IMR vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Ezra Holdings facing going concern issue unless restructuring can be agreed News //

ROV services provider M² Subsea invests Company News //

Reach Subsea secures new deal for Edda Fonn Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream welcomes pipe storage deal at Swedish port News //

New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Vessel & ROV News //

Island Venture delivered at last Vessel & ROV News //

All Offshore completes first year of DPDeskTime data Equipment & Technology //

Norskan Offshore bags new contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore extends charter for Bibby Topaz Contracts, Tenders and Rates //