New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard

New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki ShipyardVessel & ROV News // February 2, 2017
On 30 January 2017, the naming ceremony took place for a new icebreaking platform supply vessel (PSV) commissioned by SCF Group. The vessel was named after Gennadiy Nevelskoy.
Gennadiy Nevelskoy, which has a deadweight 3,000 tonnes, will have St Petersburg as its home port and will be registered under the Russian flag. The vessel is the first of four vessels commissioned by SCF Group, the other three being icebreaking standby vessels that have a smaller deadweight (2,000 tonnes) but also offer enhanced functionality and a higher accommodation capacity.
All the four vessels are being built at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard. Arctech has overall responsibility of the design, hull assembly, outfitting, testing and commissioning of the ships.
The vessels will be used for the year-round delivery of supplies and consumables to offshore platforms, and for performing standby duties.
The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, which is providing technical supervision during the construction of all four vessels, has assigned the ice class Icebreaker 6 to the new icebreaking PSV.
