Nord Stream welcomes pipe storage deal at Swedish port

Nord Stream 2 says it welcomes a decision of the municipality of Karlshamn in Sweden to sign an agreement to use its port for pipe storage during the execution phase of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Nord Stream 2’s contractor, Wasco Coatings Germany, will use the harbour for pipe transshipments and storage over a two-year period as of this autumn.

During the first phase, pipes made in Germany will be shipped to Karlshamn and then stored at the port. During the second phase, the pipes will be loaded onto pipe carrier vessels transporting them to the lay barge at sea.

Wasco is in charge of the entire transshipment process, with no involvement of Nord Stream 2 or its shareholder Gazprom. Wasco intends to hire locals and mainly work with local suppliers to supply goods and services for these operations.

Wasco will use four ports for the pipe logistics of the Nord Stream 2 project: Mukran in Germany, Kotka and Hanko in Finland, and Karlshamn in Sweden.

