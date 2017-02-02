Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Reach Subsea secures new deal for Edda Fonn

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // February 2, 2017

    Reach Subsea has entered into a ROV/survey contract covering the next 40 days for the vessel Edda Fonn.

    The company did not release further details.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers