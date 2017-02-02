ROV services provider M² Subsea invests

Company News

//

M² Subsea has opened a new office in Aberdeen and created 30 jobs. The fledgling subsea business, which secured private equity investment towards the end of 2016, has moved people and equipment into substantial, headquarter premises in Arnhall Business Park at Westhill in Aberdeenshire.



Hoping to become one of the largest independent providers of ROV services globally, M² Subsea has got off to a fgood start in 2017, recruiting onshore commercial and operational personnel, taking possession of 27 remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and mobilising 10 of them onto a diverse fleet of subsea vessels.



The company, which is also based in Houston, expects to create 50 onshore and 100 offshore jobs by the end of the year. Around 30 people have joined the management team in the UK and the US with more expected to be recruited as imminent contracts are signed.



Mike Arnold, CEO of M² Subsea, said: “The time is absolutely right for a new ROV services provider with a fresh approach that can, through experience, expertise, the correct asset base and lean management, dramatically reduce both cost and risk whilst continuing to provide a professional and quality service. Key to this will be our collaboration with vessel owners and operators, helping them to maximise utilization of vessels and offering competitive solutions to meet our clients’ demands.”



M² Subsea was set up in early 2016 but the investment, which allowed the business to acquire a fleet of assets, has provided the foundation on which to build a global business that is entirely focused on delivering OPEX cost-savings without compromising on safety or quality.



“It’s all about recalibration,” Mike stated. ”The current oil price is here to stay for a considerable period so the focus is on getting costs down. We’ve been able to get best-in-class assets at the right price and an overhead appropriate for the current market. Our people have the knowledge, experience and commitment required to shape a fresh approach to the market and I firmly believe it’s this mind-set that will set us apart from other companies.



“We will provide greater savings through ultra-efficient operational scheduling and smart, innovative thinking rather than just cutting costs here and there which simply leads to loss of value, margins and ultimately jobs, not to mention increased risk.”



M² Subsea’s fleet of ROVs include the following models: Tiger, Mohican, Super Mohawk, Comanche, XLS, XLX and have been mobilized on the Surf Challenger, Nor Da Vinci, Nor Atlantis, Siem Swordfish, Viking Poseidon and Olympic Delta.



More articles from this category

More news

AIS contracted by DeepOcean for offshore wind training Training //

Peterson awarded contract to support Ithaca’s Harrier field development Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pioner reactivated for Statoil project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMA Offshore confirms delivery of IMR vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Ezra Holdings facing going concern issue unless restructuring can be agreed News //

ROV services provider M² Subsea invests Company News //

Reach Subsea secures new deal for Edda Fonn Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nord Stream welcomes pipe storage deal at Swedish port News //

New supply vessel for SCF Group named at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Vessel & ROV News //

Island Venture delivered at last Vessel & ROV News //

All Offshore completes first year of DPDeskTime data Equipment & Technology //

Norskan Offshore bags new contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore extends charter for Bibby Topaz Contracts, Tenders and Rates //